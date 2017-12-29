China's Huawei says expects 2017 revenue up 15 percent to $92 billion

By Sijia Jiang

KONG (Reuters) - China's Technologies Co Ltd expects 2017 to rise 15 percent to 600 billion yuan ($92.08 billion), its rotating chief executive, Ken Hu, said in a New Year's message to staff posted on its official WeChat account on Friday.

That would make it the slowest growth in four years for Huawei, the world's third-largest maker after and Apple Inc.

Hu also said Huawei's shipments in 2017 totalled 153 million units and its global market share surpassed 10 percent.

($1 = 6.5159 Chinese yuan renminbi)

