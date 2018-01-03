JUST IN
You are here: Home » Reuters » News

UK's Next upgrades profit forecast on Christmas sales beat​
Business Standard

China says hopes U.S. can create level playing field for Chinese firms

Reuters  |  BEIJING 

BEIJING (Reuters) - China said on Wednesday that it hopes the United States can create a level playing field and a predictable environment for Chinese enterprises.

The comment from foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang at a regular news conference was in response to a question from reporters about a U.S. government panel's rejection of Ant Financial's acquisition of U.S. money transfer company MoneyGram International Inc over national security concerns.

(Reporting by Philip Wen; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, January 03 2018. 13:17 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements