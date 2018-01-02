China sets yuan mid-point at strongest level in nearly four months

(Reuters) - China's central lifted its official midpoint to the highest level in nearly four months to 6.5079 per dollar on Tuesday, reflecting broad dollar weakness and solid spot performance in the previous trading day.

Tuesday's official midpoint was 263 pips or 0.4 percent firmer than the previous fix of 6.5342 on Friday and was the strongest since Sept. 11.

The dollar fell to its lowest in over three months against a basket of major currencies on Friday, marking its steepest annual drop since 2003.

The Chinese registered a rise of around 6.8 percent against the greenback in 2017, recovering from a roughly 6.5 percent loss a year earlier and reversing three straight years of depreciation.

Editing by Sam Holmes

