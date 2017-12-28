China temporarily exempts foreign firms from taxes for reinvested profits

(Reuters) - said on Thursday it will temporarily exempt foreign firms from paying provisional on profits they re-invest into the economy, in a bid to stop foreign firms shifting their operations out of the country.

The move will help "promote growth of foreign investment, improve quality of foreign and encourage overseas investors to continuously expand their in China," the said on its website.

Analysts say a planned cut by U.S. Donald Trump, which could lead to a repatriation of earnings by U.S. firms, poses a challenge China's bid to lure foreign

The temporary exemption on provisional is retroactive from Jan. 1 this year, which means firms that have paid taxes this year will be refunded.

But foreign firms must meet several conditions to be eligible for the exemption, the statement said. These include making direct into sectors encouraged by while investments must be transferred directly to invested companies.

China's standard corporate rate is 25 percent although it gives firms more leeway to make profit deductions when they make charitable donations.

Some Chinese and foreign-funded companies have complained about rising business costs, including high burdens.

(Reporting by Monitoring Desk and Kevin Yao; Editing by Sam Holmes)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)