China to further relax curbs on foreign investment

(Reuters) - on Wednesday removed the number of restricted items for by about a third, allowing more access into its services, manufacturing and mining sectors.

In new guidelines jointly issued by the National Development and Reform Commission and Ministry of Commerce, the government removed 30 restricted items compared with the 2015 version, leaving 63 on the list.

Restrictions lifted in the manufacturing sector include those for rail transportation equipment, motorcycles, edible fats and oils, and fuel ethanol, according to the statement.

will also lift restrictions on in unconventional oil and gas development, including shale oil, oil sands and shale gas.

The new guidelines will take effect from July 28.

Since the end of last year, the government has promised to take steps to further open the world's second-largest to investment, offering increased access to its services manufacturing and mining sectors.

The measures come as President Xi Jinping seeks to project as a world leader in fighting protectionism and defending globalisation.

The government has also said that as opens its doors wider, it expects to get fairer treatment for Chinese firms investing overseas.

Premier Li Keqiang said this week will facilitate by relaxing restrictions on the stakes overseas firms can hold in ventures and making it easier for them to register new companies locally.

