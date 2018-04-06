Crypto miner Canaan eyes IPO; bets on China's push for chip industry

China's Canaan Creative, one of the world's largest crypto-currency equipment makers, said it was considering an IPO outside the mainland, although it did not provide details on a possible time frame or how much the company expects to raise.

Hangzhou-based Canaan has seen a surge in demand for its machines amid a global boom in cryptocurrencies, with the price of bitcoin spiking more than 1,300 percent in 2017.

"We are open to all suitable venues but prefer listing outside mainland China," said

is among the top centres for cryptocurrency mining, a process where people solve complex mathematical puzzles with computers in order to be awarded virtual coins. But trading in digital currencies has come under scrutiny amid worries it could facilitate illegal fund flows and breed financial risks.

Authorities in have taken several steps to crack down on the market, including closing exchanges and banning initial coin offerings - digital, token-based fundraising rounds.

Cryptocurrencies have seen extreme volatility, with bitcoin dropping more than 50 percent so far in 2018, as regulations get tighter in the wake of a $530 million theft of digital money from Tokyo-based earlier this year.

Canaan started making its "Avalon" miners in 2013. Its main competitors include Beijing-based Bitmain, which makes the "AntMiner" series and has expanded globally.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)