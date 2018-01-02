JUST IN
You are here: Home » Reuters » News

India power tariffs could rise 62-93 paise/kWh - power minister

India's top iron ore state Odisha to meet output target despite mine closures
Business Standard

Court orders Zambia Vedanta unit to pay state firm $139 million

Reuters  |  LUSAKA 

LUSAKA (Reuters) - A London court has ordered Zambia Vedanta unit KCM to pay a state mining company $139 million in a claim related to the copper price, raising by $36 million the amount it was originally ordered to pay, the state company said on Tuesday.

The claim relates to outstanding payments under a 2013 copper price participation settlement agreement between Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) KCM and Zambia Consolidated Copper Mines Investments Holdings (ZCCM-IH).

Vedanta officials were not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by Ed Stoddard)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, January 02 2018. 17:13 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements