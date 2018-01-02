Court orders Zambia Vedanta unit to pay state firm $139 million

(Reuters) - A has ordered Vedanta unit to pay a state company $139 million in a claim related to the copper price, raising by $36 million the amount it was originally ordered to pay, the state company said on Tuesday.

The claim relates to outstanding payments under a 2013 copper price participation settlement agreement between (KCM) and Consolidated Copper Mines Investments Holdings (ZCCM-IH).

Vedanta officials were not immediately available for comment.

