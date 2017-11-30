Credit Suisse eyes more cost cuts, says will revamp business in 2018

on Thursday announced ambitions to pare costs beyond 2018, as Chief Executive builds on a revamp of the Swiss lender the says will be completed that year.

In a statement ahead of its investor day, said it is aiming for a return on tangible equity of 10-11 per cent in 2019 and 11-12 per cent in 2020.

This is the first time it has announced such goals since Thiam's restructure - which has refocused the more towards wealth management and less on volatile investment banking - began in late 2015, and represents a major rise from the 4.1 per cent return posted in the first nine months of 2017.

It confirmed 2018 targets for all its units.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)