DBS Q1 profit jumps 26 pct to record on strong loans growth

(Reuters) - DBS Group Holdings Ltd, Singapore's biggest lender, beat market estimates with a 26 percent rise in first-quarter net profit to a record high, powered by strong loan growth in a strengthening economy.

The robust showing by DBS, which kicked off results for the sector, comes after the and its peers and posted record profits last year on broad-based growth in businesses such as

For the latest quarter ended March 31, DBS' net profit came in at S$1.52 billion ($1.15 billion), versus S$1.21 billion a year earlier and an average forecast of S$1.43 billion from four estimates compiled by

Total income rose 16 percent to S$3.36 billion.

"Our pipeline is healthy and we expect to continue capturing business opportunities and delivering shareholder returns in the coming year," said in a statement.

DBS' net interest margin improved 9 basis points to 1.83 percent on higher interest rates. Loans expanded 13 percent in constant-currency terms to S$328 billion.

The bank's net fee income rose 12 percent to S$744 million, with fees rising by an underlying 31 percent to S$331 million. Allowances for bad debts fell 18 percent.

($1 = 1.3241 dollars)

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

