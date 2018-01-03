Dominion Energy to buy Scana Corp in $14.6 billion deal

(Reuters) - Inc said on Wednesday it would buy troubled utility Corp in an all-stock deal worth about $14.6 billion, including debt.

shareholders will receive 0.6690 shares of for each share held, or the equivalent of about $55.35.

The offer represents a premium of 42.4 percent to Scana's Tuesday closing price of $38.87.

Scana's shares were up 24 percent in premarket trading.

Virginia-based said it would pay Scana's (SCE&G) subsidiary customers $1.3 billion within 90 days of the deal's closure.

SCE&G, Scana's main subsidiary, had said in November it will cut to placate customers who unknowingly bore costs tied to an abandoned nuclear project.

will also write off more than $1.7 billion of existing capital and regulatory assets related to the abandoned nuclear plants, the company said.

The deal is expected to close this year, the companies said.

