Dominion Energy to buy Scana Corp in $7.9 billion deal

REUTERS - Dominion Energy Inc said on Wednesday it would buy Scana Corp in an all-stock deal that values the electric utility company at about $7.9 billion.
Scana shareholders will receive 0.6690 shares of Dominion Energy for each share held, or the equivalent of about $55.35, the companies said.
The offer represents a premium of 42.4 percent to Scana's Tuesday closing price of $38.87.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
