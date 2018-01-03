Dominion Energy to buy Scana Corp in $7.9 billion deal

- Dominion Inc said on Wednesday it would buy Corp in an all-stock deal that values the electric utility company at about $7.9 billion.

shareholders will receive 0.6690 shares of Dominion for each share held, or the equivalent of about $55.35, the companies said.

The offer represents a premium of 42.4 percent to Scana's Tuesday closing price of $38.87.

(Reporting by in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)