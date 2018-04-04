JUST IN
Dow dives 2 percent as China-U.S. trade spat intensifies

(Reuters) - The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank more than 2 percent at the open on Wednesday as big U.S. manufacturers, grain merchants and chipmakers bore the brunt of a deepening trade conflict between China and the United States.

The S&P 500 opened below its 200-day moving average, a key technical level.

The Dow fell 506.21 points, or 2.11 percent, to 23,527.15. The S&P lost 40.75 points, or 1.56 percent, to 2,573.7. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 126.95 points, or 1.83 percent, to 6,814.33.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, April 04 2018. 19:14 IST

