Dubai-based private equity business launches $250 million healthcare fund

(Reuters) - Capital Partners, a Dubai-based private equity business, has launched a $250 million fund to invest in areas ranging from to in markets including the Gulf, Turkey, Egypt, and Singapore, a told

The company plans to make the investments over the next two years, with the first deal scheduled to close in the second half of 2018, said Charles Floe, operating partner.

Capital has targeted markets it thinks offer accelerated growth in development and spending, underpinned by some of the fastest growing economies.

"We think this is a fantastic time to invest as over the next four to six years we see the macro environment for in our chosen target markets as very positive and with relative stability in regulations and geopolitics, the opportunities we see in the industry will play themselves out," he said.

Capital has to date led investments close to $150 million, mainly in the Gulf, in areas including long-term care, rehabilitation, home care, fertility treatment and medical devices.

The new fund will aim to deploy the capital, which it plans to raise from global and regional investors, through 10 to 12 investments in areas including cancer, mental health, metabolic diseases, diagnostics, and laboratories, said Floe.

