ECB tells UK banks clock is ticking for seeking EU licence

Reuters  |  FRANKFURT 

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - UK banks should hurry up in applying for a licence in the European Union to ensure they can still do business in the bloc even after Britain leaves, a top European Central Bank supervisor said on Tuesday.

"My message today to the banks is quite simple: the clock is ticking," Sabine Lautenschläger, the ECB board member in charge of banking supervision, told a financial conference in London.

"Obtaining a licence takes some time, so don't put off applying for one for too long."

(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

