ECB tells UK banks clock is ticking for seeking EU licence

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - banks should hurry up in applying for a licence in the European Union to ensure they can still do business in the bloc even after leaves, a top European Central supervisor said on Tuesday.

"My message today to the banks is quite simple: the clock is ticking," Sabine Lautenschläger, the board member in charge of banking supervision, told a financial conference in London.

"Obtaining a licence takes some time, so don't put off applying for one for too long."

