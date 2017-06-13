ECB tells UK banks clock is ticking for seeking EU licence

-
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - UK banks should hurry up in applying for a licence in the European Union to ensure they can still do business in the bloc even after Britain leaves, a top European Central Bank supervisor said on Tuesday.
"My message today to the banks is quite simple: the clock is ticking," Sabine Lautenschläger, the ECB board member in charge of banking supervision, told a financial conference in London.
"Obtaining a licence takes some time, so don't put off applying for one for too long."
(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)
