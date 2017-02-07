TRENDING ON BS
Elon Musk's Tesla and SpaceX oppose Trump immigration order

Musk agreed to become part of Trump's business advisory council in December

Reuters 

Elon Musk's Tesla Inc and SpaceX on Monday joined a legal brief filed by businesses opposed to President Donald Trump's order restricting immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries, according to a court filing.

Musk agreed to become part of Trump's business advisory council in December, and has advocated discussing issues directly with the president. Uber chief executive Travis Kalanick quit the council last week amid mounting pressure over Trump's immigration policies.

