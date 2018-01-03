EU clearing houses given last-gasp MiFID reprieve

(Reuters) - Regulators have granted a last-minute reprieve to three houses in and from having to give customers more choice under new market rules that come into effect on Wednesday.

One of the aims of the rules, known as the in Financial Instruments Directive, or MiFID II, is to make it easier for people to choose where to clear the listed derivatives contracts they buy and sell.

This would be done through the "open access" rule, which stops any requirement to clear a derivative contract within the same exchange group that traded the contract.

But (FCA) said it received applications for an open-access waiver from and from the Metal Exchange.

This means the exchanges would not yet have to make changes to allow customers to clear contracts elsewhere.

The FCA said it has decided to grant transitional arrangements in the interests of ensuring there is an "orderly functioning market".

"Accordingly, with effect from 3 January 2018, and LME will not be required to consider open-access requests ... as they relate to exchange-traded derivatives, until the expiry of the transitional period on 3 July 2020."

BaFin, the German regulator, announced late on Tuesday that it had granted the same time-limited waiver to Deutsche Boerse's Eurex arm.

Open access has been a feature of share trading and for many years, but its introduction to listed derivatives has proved divisive.

Some policymakers and had warned about financial stability risks from opening up derivatives to competition, but critics had said this was an excuse to prevent competition.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by David Goodman)

