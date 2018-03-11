EU, Japan seek exemptions from Donald Trump's tariffs on steel and aluminum

The and urged the on Saturday to grant them exemptions from metal import tariffs, with Tokyo calling for "calm-headed behaviour" in a dispute that threatens to spiral into a trade war.

US set import tariffs on Thursday of 25 percent on and 10 percent on aluminium, to come into force in 15 days. But he exempted and and held out the possibility of excluding other allies.

After meetings with US in Brussels, EU and Japanese trade officials said negotiations would need to continue.

Europe's described talks with Lighthizer as "frank" and said they had not brought clarity on the exemption procedure.

Talks would continue next week.

"As a close security and trade partner of the US, the EU must be excluded from the announced measures," she tweeted after bilateral and trilateral meetings.

Japanese said he had expressed Japanese concern to Lighthizer and warned of major market disruption.

"We call for calm-headed behaviour," he told reporters.

Seko did not go into what conditions might allow to evade tariffs and, asked if Lighthizer had brought up the US trade deficit with Japan, Seko said no.

"He only explained the schedule and the procedures," he said.

Any Japanese response, he said, would be in line with rules: "If there is a violation, then we will seek consultations," Seko said. "We will look at the impact on Japanese businesses and make a final decision."

The and Japan, the United States' top economic and military ally in Asia, also reiterated that their exports were not a threat to US national security, rejecting Trump's justification for imposing the tariffs.

Lighthizer did not make any immediate comment after the meetings.

The three parties did agree on joint steps to overcapacity and distorted market practices, including stronger rules on subsidies and more sharing of information about market abuse.

The visit had been planned for weeks as a follow-up discussion on overcapacity, seen by observers as a swipe at However, it took on more urgency after Trump's tariff move.

Commission Vice warned on Friday not to expect any concessions to win an exemption.

"This is not a trade negotiation," he said. "We are talking about unilateral action against rules."

The European Commission, which coordinates trade policy for the 28-nation EU, the world's biggest trading bloc, has said it is ready to impose safeguards, tariffs or quotas to protect its own and aluminium industries from products diverted to because of the US measures.

It has already started monitoring incoming to see whether a surge occurs.

The EU is also maintaining a threat of counter-measures that would target US imports ranging from maize to motorcycles, and may publish its list next week to allow industry and other interested parties to give their input. Under rules, such counter-measures have to be in place within 90 days of the US tariffs entering force.

European and aluminium associations have warned that the US tariffs could cost their sectors thousands of jobs.

