BRUSSELS/ (Reuters) - in the zone slowed as expected in December, vindicating the European Central Bank's decision to keep its policy easy despite growing pressure from and other richer zone countries.

The ECB has said it would continue buying bonds at least until September and keep rates low well after to raise to its two percent target. But policymakers from the Netherlands, and other northern countries have voiced their worries about an overly easy policy while economic growth is strong.

Prices in the zone grew by just 1.4 percent year on year last month, or 10 basis points slower than in the previous month due to smaller increases in and Once those components are stripped out, so called "core" was stable at 1.1 percent.

"There is no great pressure on the ECB to unwind QE," Kenneth Broux, a at Societe Generale, said.

The slight deceleration in headline had been expected by the ECB and by market economists polled by

But a stronger-than-expected German reading of 1.6 percent last week raised market speculation about an upside surprise in zone price growth on Friday.

After the data the traded just below a four-month high of $1.2089 hit on Thursday, consolidating a rally that may prove a to the ECB by making zone imports cheaper and exports dearer.

"The is not helping above $1.20 because it should delay returning to target," Societe Generale's Broux said.

The ECB is due to hold its next policy meeting on Jan 25 and investors will look for any sign of discomfort with the euro's strength in Mario Draghi's press conference.

(Reporting By and Francesco Canepa, Editing by William Maclean)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)