By Nate Raymond

(Reuters) - A former at Ltd's rig building secretly pleaded guilty and cooperated with U.S. authorities before the Singapore-based company agreed to pay $422 million to settle charges it bribed Brazilian officials, according to documents.

Jeffery Chow, a former of Offshore & Marine Ltd's legal department, cut a deal to help prosecutors in their probe of and other former executives, according to the documents unsealed on Tuesday in federal in Brooklyn.

Chow, 59, pleaded guilty on Aug. 29 to conspiring to violate the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act as part of his deal to cooperate. He admitted to drafting contracts that were used to make bribe payments, according to records.

"I am deeply sorry for my conduct," Chow, 59, said during his plea hearing, according to a transcript. Chow is scheduled to be sentenced on May 2.

In an emailed response to questions from Reuters, Offshore & Marine said "We are deeply disappointed by the behavior uncovered, which was wrong."

"It is not how conducts We have taken robust steps to strengthen controls and compliance to ensure that such unacceptable behavior is not repeated."

records state that Chow, a U.S. citizen, has a residence in and worked for for over 25 years. His U.S. did not respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.

Chow's case was made public after the announced on Friday that Offshore & Marine agreed to pay $422 million to resolve investigations by authorities in the United States, and

The case centered on Brazil's state-run company Petrobras, also known as Petroleo Brasileiro SA, at the center of a massive corruption investigation that has implicated dozens of Brazilian politicians.

The said from 2001 to 2014 paid $55 million in bribes to officials at and the governing political party at the time, the Workers Party of

The bribes were paid to win 13 contracts with and Sete Brasil Participacoes SA, a Brazilian company that commissioned a fleet of rigs for Petrobras' use, according to charging documents.

In the transcript of his Aug. 29 plea, Chow said he drafted contracts with a agent in who he realized was being overpaid by millions of dollars so he could bribe Brazilian officials.

"I should have refused to draft the contract that we used for paying bribes and I should have resigned from Keppel," he said.

In total, Offshore & Marine earned $351.8 million through the bribery scheme, according to papers.

In its deal with the Justice Department, Offshore & Marine entered into a deferred prosecution while a U.S. subsidiary pleaded guilty to conspiring to violate the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

(Reporting by in Boston; Additional reporting by in Singapore; Editing by and Richard Borsuk)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)