Delhi pollution: 140 air purifiers bought for PM Narendra Modi's office

Braving the pollution, a person seen doing yoga at a public park in New Delhi

As pollution choked India's capital in recent years, a total of 140 air were purchased for Narendra Modi's offices and at least six other government agencies, according to previously unpublished government data.

The purchases came as Modi faced criticism for not taking effective steps to improve air quality in Delhi, one of the world's most polluted cities.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who belongs to an opposition party, called the city a "gas chamber" last year as levels of 2.5, tiny particulate matter that can reach deep into the lungs, far exceeded levels classified as "hazardous."

A British medical journal, The Lancet, has estimated was responsible for almost 10 percent of the burden in in 2016.

Each year, when pollution levels shoot up in the winter months, the capital's schools are often forced to shut. Last year, all schools in the city were closed for five days.

A federal body that manages more than 45 government schools in the capital said it had made no purchases of air and had no plans to do so.

"Offices are generally air conditioned, so air will function. Our schools aren't air conditioned, windows are open, so air won't make a difference," said Santosh Kumar Mall, of the body, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan.

The has recommended keeping windows closed when is high. It also says air conditioners should not be used if they draw air from the outside.

Asked if any steps were taken to safeguard school students from Delhi's dirty air, Mall told Reuters: "I don't think so, when pollution increased a lot, our schools were shut".

The federal government, however, spent 3.6 million rupees, or about $55,000, to buy air for Modi's offices and at least six federal departments between 2014 and 2017, according to government data reviewed by Reuters.

Besides Modi's offices inside parliament house, the agencies included federal economic planning think tank and the ministries of health, agriculture, tourism, home affairs and foreign affairs.

"This initiative is like giving gumboots to city officials when the system collapses and the city is covered in muck," said Oommen C. Kurian, a at the New Delhi-based think tank "This is just not the response we are looking for."

A directed questions on the subject to the federal environment ministry, which did not respond to a request for comment.

Modi's office and the six departments for which data was available did not respond to Reuters' queries.

SALES BOOM

Air are devices which use to reduce indoor air pollutants. Such machines are beyond the means of most people in India, where the annual per capita income was $1,709 in 2016, according to the

Still, sales have been surging in Delhi, a city of more than 20 million people. The sale of such units at Inc's website grew by more than 3.5 times in 2017 over the previous year, the company said.

The home ministry spent about $20,000 in the last three years to buy 44 of the devices, while Modi's parliament house offices accounted for 25 units which cost about $11,000, the data showed.

NITI Aayog, which also spent about $11,000 on air purifiers, said the devices were "issued to officers at the level of & equivalent and above, as per their requests", according to a right to information response reviewed by Reuters. (For graphic, click )

A senior government familiar with Modi's pollution-control planning said there was no federal policy allowing officials to buy air and such purchases were made only if departments received requests from bureaucrats.

"Ideally, no one should need air and we're trying our best to ensure that," the said, referring to the government's attempts to improve

After years of criticism that Modi's government was not doing enough, this year's federal budget outlined a scheme for that will include spending $177 million on reducing crop residue burning - one of the main causes of pollution.

Modi's last month said pollution was "now linked to our image."

($1 = 65.1850 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Aditya Kalra, additional reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj and Neha Dasgupta; Editing by and Raju Gopalakrishnan)

