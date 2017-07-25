Sri Lanka clears revised port deal to limit China's role in Hambantota

Sri Lanka's cabinet cleared a revised agreement for its Chinese-built southern of Hambantota on Tuesday, the said, after terms of the first pact sparked widespread public anger in the island nation.

The port, close to the world's busiest shipping lanes, has been mired in controversy ever since state-run Merchants Holdings, which built it for $1.5 billion, signed an agreement taking an 80 per cent stake.

Under the new deal, which Reuters has examined, the Sri Lankan has sought to limit China's role to running commercial operations at the while it has oversight of broader security.

Chinese control of Hambantota, which is part of its modern-day "Silk Route" across and beyond, as well as a plan to acquire 15,000 acres (23 sq miles) to develop an industrial zone next door, had raised fears that it could also be used for Chinese naval vessels.

Sri Lankans demonstrated in the streets at the time, fearing loss of their land, while politicians said such large scale transfer of land to the Chinese impinged on the country's sovereignty.

Details of the new agreement have not yet been made public. But according to parts of the document seen by Reuters, two companies are being set up to split the operations of the and allay concerns, in mainly but also in Japan and the United States, that it won't be used for military purposes.

Merchants Holdings will take an 85 per cent stake in Hambantota Group that will run the and its terminals, with the rest held by Ports Authority. The company's capital will be $794 million.

A second firm, Hambantota Group Services Co, with a capital of $606 million, will be set up to oversee security operations, with the Sri Lankans holding a 50.7 per cent stake and the Chinese 49.3 per cent, according to the document.

Merchants Holdings also agreed to reduce its stake in the joint venture running the commercial operations of the to 65 per cent after 10 years, the document says.

"The cabinet approved the deal and now it needs parliament approval. We will send it for approval this week," cabinet spokesman Dayasiri Jayasekera said.

He didn't provide details. A Chinese embassy spokesman said it had no comment to make on the deal. A source close to the Chinese Embassy in said both sides had reached a compromise and that Sri Lanka's concerns had been addressed.

"They emphasised that they wanted to maintain balanced relations with other countries. But the deal is still beneficial for in terms of revenue," the source said.

The latest agreement relates to the while the pact for the industrial zone will be handled separately, Sri Lankan officials said.

Two Sri Lankan sources familiar with the deal said the Sri Lankan Ports Authority would have the right to inspect entering Hambantota.

" will have control over activities including security, which various parties have raised concerns over earlier," one source told Reuters. "The agreement clearly says no military will be allowed in the "

New Delhi in 2014 was alarmed when a Chinese docked in Colombo, where another Chinese firm is building a $1.4 billion city on reclaimed land.

has long considered Sri Lanka, just off its southern coast, as within its sphere of influence and sought to push back against China's expanding maritime presence. In May, turned down a Chinese request to dock a