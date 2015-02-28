Expert views: Govt to delay anti-tax avoidance rules for foreign investors

India's Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Saturday the government would delay the implementation of planned General Anti-Avoidance Rules (GAAR) by two years, while saying it would make no distinctions between foreign direct investments and foreign portfolio investments. Earlier, Jaitley set India's fiscal deficit target for the 2015/16 fiscal year at 3.9% of gross domestic product and said it would reduce the target gradually to 3% by 2017/18, one year later than previously expected. Read our full coverage on Union Budget Jaitley also said the government expected ...