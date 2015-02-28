India's Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Saturday the government would delay the implementation of planned General Anti-Avoidance Rules (GAAR) by two years, while saying it would make no distinctions between foreign direct investments and foreign portfolio investments. Earlier, Jaitley set India's fiscal deficit target for the 2015/16 fiscal year at 3.9% of gross domestic product and said it would reduce the target gradually to 3% by 2017/18, one year later than previously expected. Read our full coverage on Union Budget Jaitley also said the government expected ...
Expert views: Govt to delay anti-tax avoidance rules for foreign investors
There is also to be no distinctions between foreign direct investments and foreign portfolio investments
Reuters |
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
- Get your WarehouseMakeoverAlined with Printronix printers
- The IBM Cloud is the cloud for business. Yours.
- Check CIBIL Score for FREE. In just 2 min.
-
- Business Standard book for IBPS: 3000 GK Questions: GST, Budget 2017, Demonetisation
- The IBM Cloud. Secure to the core.
- The IBM Cloud. AI ready. Built for your business.
- Check CIBIL Score for FREE
- The IBM Cloud. Designed for data. Yours.
- Business Standard Premium - Access best of our content across devices
This article is no longer available in our repository.
There could be multiple reasons for this.
You could try searching for this headline on the source website (reuters.com).