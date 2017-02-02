Facebook's quarterly revenue surges 50.8%

Inc's quarterly surged 50.8% as the world's largest continues to benefit from its aggressive push into mobiles and video.

Mobile ad accounted for 84% of company's total advertising of $8.63 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with 80% a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected total ad of $8.31 billion, according to research firm FactSet StreetAccount.

The strong allay some concerns after the company warned in November that ad growth would likely slow "meaningfully" due to limits on "ad load" - the total number of ads can show to each user.

is expected to generate about $29.71 billion in mobile ad in 2017, according to research firm eMarketer, up about 35.2% from 2016.

Net income attributable to shareholders rose to $3.56 billion, or $1.21 per share, from $1.56 billion, or 54 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total rose to $8.81 billion from $5.84 billion.