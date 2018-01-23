JUST IN
Business Standard

FB should pay 'trusted' publishers for news, just like cable does: Murdoch

The NewsCorp Executive Chairman compared it to carriage fee paid by cable operators to television news channels

Reuters 

If Facebook wants to be more influential and valuable, it has to be a platform that garners the trust of its users and advertisers. Photo: iSTOCK
Media mogul Rupert Murdoch on Monday called on Facebook to pay "trusted" news publishers a carriage fee, similar to the model used by cable companies, amid efforts by the social media company to fight misinformation on its platform.

"Facebook and Google have popularized scurrilous news sources through algorithms that are profitable for these platforms but inherently unreliable," Murdoch, who controls the Wall Street Journal as executive chairman of News Corp , said in a statement.

Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said on Friday his company would fight misinformation and sensationalism on its platform by using member surveys to identify "trustworthy" outlets.

"There has been much discussion about subscription models but I have yet to see a proposal that truly recognises the investment in and the social value of professional journalism," Murdoch said.

The quality of news on Facebook has been called into question after alleged Russian operatives and spammers spread false reports on the site, including during the 2016 U.

S. election campaign.

Facebook and Google did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
First Published: Tue, January 23 2018. 07:26 IST

