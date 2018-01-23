FB should pay 'trusted' publishers for news, just like cable does: Murdoch

Media mogul on Monday called on to pay "trusted" news publishers a carriage fee, similar to the model used by cable companies, amid efforts by the company to fight misinformation on its platform.

" and have popularized scurrilous news sources through algorithms that are profitable for these platforms but inherently unreliable," Murdoch, who controls the as executive chairman of , said in a statement.

Inc said on Friday his company would fight misinformation and sensationalism on its platform by using member surveys to identify "trustworthy" outlets.

"There has been much discussion about subscription models but I have yet to see a proposal that truly recognises the investment in and the social value of professional journalism," Murdoch said.

The quality of news on has been called into question after alleged Russian operatives and spammers spread false reports on the site, including during the 2016 U.

S. election campaign.

and did not immediately respond to requests for comment.