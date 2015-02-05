Falling oil prices have been a major windfall for India: Just weeks ago it looked like it would fail to meet fiscal deficit targets, but can now expect a budget that not only hits its targets, but also provides extra cash to support reform. The coming budget for fiscal 2015-16 (April-March), which will be unveiled on Feb. 28, is widely seen as a test of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ability to lead economic reform. Read our full coverage on Union Budget Fortunately for Modi, the economic climate has handed him a chance to pass that test with flying colours: Budget planners ...
Falling oil prices pull Jaitley's Budget out of the fire
Fall in oil prices has given Jaitley headroom fro subsidy reforms that will reduce fiscal deficit
Reuters |
- Get your WarehouseMakeoverAlined with Printronix printers
- The IBM Cloud is the cloud for business. Yours.
- Check CIBIL Score for FREE. In just 2 min.
-
- Business Standard book for IBPS: 3000 GK Questions: GST, Budget 2017, Demonetisation
- The IBM Cloud. Secure to the core.
- The IBM Cloud. AI ready. Built for your business.
- Check CIBIL Score for FREE
- The IBM Cloud. Designed for data. Yours.
- Business Standard Premium - Access best of our content across devices
This article is no longer available in our repository.
There could be multiple reasons for this.
You could try searching for this headline on the source website (reuters.com).