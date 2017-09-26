The Federal Reserve needs to continue gradual rate hikes despite broad uncertainty about the path of inflation, Chair Janet said on Tuesday in remarks that acknowledged the central bank's struggles to forecast one of its key policy objectives.

It is possible, said, that the may have "misspecified" its models for inflation, and "misjudged" key facts like the underlying strength of the labor market and whether expectations are as stable as they seem.

While there is not enough evidence of a major shift in dynamics for the to yet pull back from its plan to gradually raise rates, she said the central needed to remain open to that possibility.

Recent low "likely reflects factors whose influence should fade over time," said in a 37-page address to the National Association for Business Economics.

Despite "many uncertainties" around how is behaving, said it nevertheless "would be imprudent to keep monetary policy on hold until is back to 2 percent."

"Without further modest increases in the federal funds rate over time, there is a risk that the labor market could eventually become overheated, potentially creating an inflationary problem down the road that might be difficult to overcome without triggering a recession," she said.

Yellen's remarks attempt to resolve a debate that has split members of the central among those worried that may be permanently anchored below the Fed's 2 percent target because of structural changes in the global economy, and those who feel it is only a matter of time before tight labor markets lead wages and prices to rise.

She did not provide a definite answer, pointing to the fact that in current forecasts there was a 30 percent chance could range anywhere from one percent to 3 percent, vastly different outcomes either of which could rewrite the Fed's policy approach. But she did make clear that, as a matter of managing risks, the still feels a gradual pace of rate hikes remains the base case.

Kevin Logan, chief US economist at HSBC Securities, in New York, said her message is that "they're not really sure" whether the weak is transitory but that "nonetheless policy is accommodative."

"The gradual approach means that, even if they are wrong on it won't be a big mistake. That's the message they are trying to convey."

The dollar first shot up then retreated after Yellen's comments, reflecting uncertainty about her message. Treasury yields and stocks edged slightly higher.



DEBATE

walked systematically through many of the main arguments in favor of a structural change in inflation, and largely discounted them.

There was not yet "empirical support" for the theory that global trade, worldwide supply chains, and other forces were holding down US prices, she said.

calculations are that cyclical slack in the labor market was now having a "negligible" impact on recent low readings, compared to things like oil price and other changes that will fade over time. And some aspects of the labor market that appeared weak, such as the still-elevated number of part-time workers, may reflect permanent changes in the workforce, and not cyclical factors, said.

There were many uncertainties, however, and downward pressure on could prove unexpectedly persistent.

"My colleagues and I may have misjudged the strength of the labor market, the degree to which longer-run expectations are consistent with our objective, or even the fundamental forces driving inflation," possibilities which the needs to examine over time and change the course of policy if needed.

But for now the "continues to anticipate that, with gradual adjustments in the stance of monetary policy, will rise and stabilize at around 2 percent over the medium term," she said. "We should be wary of moving too gradually."