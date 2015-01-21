JUST IN
Finance minister to present budget for FY16 on Feb 28

Budget session of Parliament to begin on Feb 23

Reuters  |  New Delhi 

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will present his first full-year budget on February 28 for the 2015-16 fiscal year, a government official said on Wednesday. The parliament session will begin on February 23 and will continue till March 20, the official, who declined to be named, told reporters. The railway budget will be presented on February 26 and economic survey the next day. The new fiscal year begins on April 1.

First Published: Wed, January 21 2015. 13:40 IST

