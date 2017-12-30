Financier Tilton defeats lawsuit by Zohar funds she founded

By Jonathan Stempel

(Reuters) - Lynn Tilton, the colourful recently cleared of wrongdoing in a case, won another legal victory on Friday as a dismissed a racketeering lawsuit by the investment funds she once managed.

U.S. in Manhattan said the alleged misconduct by and her firm Patriarch Partners "runs headlong" into a Congressional ban on civil racketeering claims predicated on the purchase or sale of securities.

The three funds had accused and Patriarch of "pilfering" more than $1 billion of cash and other assets through a "toxic mix of fraud, theft, and mismanagement," leaving the funds unable to meet obligations to their investors.

In his 36-page decision, Pauley said much of the alleged looting scheme appeared "at least superficially" not to involve securities.

But he said an "integral" component of that scheme "included pillaging portfolio companies of their equity, re-directing Zohar's equity interests for defendants' benefit, and diverting the equity distributions into defendants' coffers--all actions coinciding with the purchase or sale of securities."

Pauley also refused to assert jurisdiction over 11 other claims, noting that the funds had filed a similar lawsuit in Chancery Court.

Lawyers for the funds did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

A for Patriarch said the firm is "extremely pleased" with the dismissal.

"This suit -- which was filed for no other purpose than to harass and publicly defame Ms. -- had absolutely no basis in fact or law," the said in a statement.

Known for her flamboyant clothing, is a veteran dubbed "The Diva of Distressed" for turning around troubled companies, and was briefly the subject of a reality TV show with that title.

Her distressed debt empire grew to $2.5 billion before and mismanagement allegations began to mount.

had created the first fund in 2003, and gave up management of all three funds in March 2016.

On Sept. 27, an SEC said the regulator failed to prove that bilked investors out of more than $200 million of management fees by hiding the poor performance of assets underlying the funds.

In November, and Patriarch filed a countersuit against the funds and separate claims against other defendants. Pauley directed the funds to respond by Jan. 12, 2018.

The case is CDO 2003-1 Ltd et al v et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 17-00307.

(Reporting by in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler)

