Fitch downgrades RCom's junk rating further citing heavy debt concerns

Ratings downgraded Communications (RCom) further into junk territory on Thursday, becoming the latest credit agency to cast doubt on the Indian mobile phone operator's ability to meet its

cut Reliance's long-term foreign- and local-currency ratings to "CCC" from "B-plus", and its $300 million 6.5 per cent senior secured notes due 2020 to "CCC/RR4" from "B+/RR4."

"RCom's reflects Fitch's belief that some kind of default is a real possibility," the ratings agency said in a statement.

The downgrade comes amid growing concern that will struggle to pay its hefty Moody's Investors Service and its Indian affiliate ICRA cut their ratings on deeper into sub-investment territory earlier this week.

is working to merge its mobile services division with rival and is selling a stake in its mobile masts subsidiary to Canada's It expects to cut its debt by about 60 per cent, or Rs 25,000 crore ($3.9 billion), after the completion of the two deals.

But estimated that even then, the company's net debt would be as much as $1.6 billion with earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of up to $250 million — giving it a leverage ratio of more than six times.

The agency said its estimates for the residual company excluded RCom's undersea cable division Global Cloud Xchange (GCX), pointing out that it had covenants in place restricting "upstreaming of cash" to the parent.

"At current and forecast levels of gearing, we do not believe GCX to be able to provide cash to support RCom's creditors," said.

The company reported its first full-year loss last month. New entrant added to the intense competition in the sector and triggered a price war.

Shares in lost 42 percent last month and hit a record low of 19.9 rupees on May 31 on the back of persistent worries about the company's debt and losses.

On Thursday, they rose 4.3 per cent to 20.75, buoyed by a Debtwire report that said was in talks to sell a stake in GCX. An spokesman declined to comment on the Debtwire report.

The company's bonds due in 2020 were trading two points higher at 67/70 cents on the dollar.