Fortis Healthcare gets unsolicited offer from Manipal Health

(Reuters) - Indian Healthcare Ltd said on Tuesday it received an unsolicited offer from Health Enterprises Pvt Ltd and was still evaluating the proposal.

Earlier in the day, newspaper Mint reported that the board was expected to meet Health for approving the proposed merger.

Fortis, whose promoters have been facing multiple legal troubles, received an unsolicited non-binding indication of interest on March 23 from Health Enterprises, it said in a statement https://reut.rs/2GwC7gQ.

