Company
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Amara Raja Batteries Q3 net profit falls 18% at Rs 112 cr due to expenses
Business Standard

Foxconn CEO says investment for display plant in US would exceed $7 bn

Foxconn is formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co

Reuters  |  Taipei 

Adani, Foxconn
Photo: Reuters

Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker, is considering setting up a display-making plant in the United States in an investment that would exceed $7 billion, company chairman and chief executive Terry Gou said on Sunday.

The plans, which would be carried out with its unit Sharp Corp, still depend on many factors such as investment conditions that would have to be negotiated at the U.S. state and federal levels, Gou told reporters on the sidelines of a company event.

The plans come as U.S. President Donald Trump pledged to put "America First" in his inauguration speech on Friday, reinforcing concerns of a U.S. protectionist agenda that has cast a cloud over the outlook for global trade.

Foxconn is formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Foxconn CEO says investment for display plant in US would exceed $7 bn

Foxconn is formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co

Foxconn is formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co

Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker, is considering setting up a display-making plant in the United States in an investment that would exceed $7 billion, company chairman and chief executive Terry Gou said on Sunday.

The plans, which would be carried out with its unit Sharp Corp, still depend on many factors such as investment conditions that would have to be negotiated at the U.S. state and federal levels, Gou told reporters on the sidelines of a company event.

The plans come as U.S. President Donald Trump pledged to put "America First" in his inauguration speech on Friday, reinforcing concerns of a U.S. protectionist agenda that has cast a cloud over the outlook for global trade.

Foxconn is formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co.

 image
Business Standard
177 22

Foxconn CEO says investment for display plant in US would exceed $7 bn

Foxconn is formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co

Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker, is considering setting up a display-making plant in the United States in an investment that would exceed $7 billion, company chairman and chief executive Terry Gou said on Sunday.

The plans, which would be carried out with its unit Sharp Corp, still depend on many factors such as investment conditions that would have to be negotiated at the U.S. state and federal levels, Gou told reporters on the sidelines of a company event.

The plans come as U.S. President Donald Trump pledged to put "America First" in his inauguration speech on Friday, reinforcing concerns of a U.S. protectionist agenda that has cast a cloud over the outlook for global trade.

Foxconn is formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co.

image
Business Standard
177 22