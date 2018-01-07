Foxconn worker in China dies after jumping from window - China Labour Watch

(Reuters) - A worker at a factory in operated by maker died on Saturday after jumping from a window, according to a statement from Watch, a U.S.-based activist organisation, which cited information from employees.

was a from an agency at the factory in Zhengzhou, the capital city of province. He lived at the factory, one of the company's largest in

It is still not known why he jumped, Watch said in an email.

in could not be reached for comment outside of normal business hours.

The report comes after a small number of students were discovered in November working overtime in Foxconn's Chinese factory, violating local laws.

and Foxconn, formally known as and a major supplier to the U.S. firm, have been accused of poor practices in the past.

But the U.S. firm has been trying to get a grip of such issues, releasing annual reviews of the supply chain.

(Reporting by and Meng Meng; additional reporting by Vincent Lee; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)