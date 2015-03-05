A new bank announced in the annual Budget last week could boost loans and cut borrowing costs for cash-starved small businesses -- tailors, mechanics and phone booth operators who account for around a fifth of the economy. Mudra bank - to be set up with $3.2 billion of capital to help microfinancing firms to lend more - should help leverage up firms which account for 40% of India's exports, just as India tries to rekindle growth, lenders and entrepreneurs say. India's small businesses employ more than 106 million workers, according to government statistics, in a ...
Mudra Bank could help small business grow
Only 4% of 57.7 million small business units in India have access to institutional finance
Reuters |
