GAIL India Q1 net drops 23% at Rs 1,026 cr

State-run gas utility GAIL (India) Ltd posted a 23 percent fall in first-quarter profit on Thursday, but beat analysts' expectations.

Profit came in at Rs 1,026 crore for the three months ended June 30, compared with Rs 1,335 crore a year earlier, the company said.

from the company's natural gas transmission services business rose 10 percent to Rs 1,134 crore in the quarter.

