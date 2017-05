State-run gas utility GAIL (India) Ltd posted a 69 percent fall in fourth-quarter profit on account of impairment charge on an investment.

fell to Rs 260 crore in the quarter ended March 31, from Rs 832 crore in the year-ago period, GAIL said on Monday.

The gas marketing company said it took a charge of Rs 788 crore in the quarter.

($1 = 64.5400 rupees)