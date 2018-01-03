Global equity markets rise in new year, dollar falls

-
By Stephanie Kelly
NEW YORK (Reuters) - European stocks closed lower on Tuesday, the first trading day of 2018, while Wall Street advanced and the U.S. dollar fell to its weakest in over three months against key currencies.
MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe <.MIWD00000PUS> gained 0.61 percent. The index had set scores of record highs and rose by one-fifth in value in 2017.
Major stock indexes closed 2017 with their best performance since 2013. In the U.S. market, the advance came amid strong economic growth and corporate earnings, low interest rates and hopes, now realized, of U.S. corporate tax cuts.
U.S. equity indexes advanced on Tuesday, buoyed by gains in technology and consumer discretionary stocks.
Increases in Apple
"People are back to looking at what have been the winners. It has been very momentum driven," said Rick Meckler, president of hedge fund LibertyView Capital Management LLC in Jersey City, New Jersey.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> rose 59.79 points, or 0.24 percent, to 24,779.01, the S&P 500 <.SPX> gained 17.15 points, or 0.64 percent, to 2,690.76 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> added 91.91 points, or 1.33 percent, to 6,995.30.
In Europe, equities closed lower after autos stocks fell following weaker car registrations data. Trading was also cautious ahead of the launch of a major reform of European financial markets.
The pan-European STOXX 600 <.STOXX> index fell 0.21 percent along with euro zone stocks <.STOXXE>, down 0.19 percent.
Shares rose in Asia. Shanghai blue chips <.CSI300> climbed 1.41 percent and MSCI's 24-country emerging market stock index <.MSCIEF> jumped to a multi-year high after the Caixin index of Chinese industry rose to a four-month high of 51.5 in December, confounding forecasts for a decline.
FALLING DOLLAR
The dollar index <.DXY>, tracking the greenback against a basket of major currencies, fell 0.23 percent. It was hampered by market expectations of a slower pace of interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve amid a tepid U.S. inflation picture.
The dollar had already hit a three-month low <.DXY> on Friday, bringing its losses for 2017 to 9.8 percent, its worst performance since 2003.
Other currencies gained. The euro
The Japanese yen strengthened 0.28 percent at 112.35 per dollar, while sterling
U.S. Treasury yields rose in line with European government yields. A European Central Bank official said the bank's massive bond purchase program might not continue later this year.
A reversal of year-end buying has also driven U.S. Treasury yields higher, said Brian Rehling, co-head of global fixed income strategy for Wells Fargo Investment Institute in St. Louis.
"Lots of institutions buy Treasuries to hold over year-end for liquidity. To see that reversal early in the year is not a surprise," Rehling said.
Benchmark U.S. 10-year notes
The 30-year bond
U.S. crude
Copper
Spot gold
(Additional reporting by Marc Jones, Dmitry Zhdannikov and Helen Reid in London, Henning Gloystein in Singapore, Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru, and Richard Leong and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Nick Zieminski)
