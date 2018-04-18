Global Markets: Asian shares edge ahead with Wall St, but China lags

By Wayne Cole

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Asian shares crept ahead on Wednesday after Wall Street took heart from upbeat corporate earnings, though nagging concerns about trade barriers and the global growth outlook kept currencies and bonds subdued.

Chinese markets also struggled even as boosted liquidity in the system. After opening up, blue chips soon turned 0.2 percent lower.

Late Tuesday, the unexpectedly announced it would cut the cash banks hold as reserves in a move that frees up lending for small firms but falls short of a broad monetary easing.

The index had hit a near one-year low after the banned American companies from selling components to Chinese ZTE Corp.

MSCI's broadest index of shares outside bounced 0.5 percent, though that follows four straight sessions of losses.

Japan's Nikkei climbed 1.2 percent, with investors waiting for any developments on trade as Japanese meets at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

E-Mini futures for the gained 0.1 percent after robust earnings from Netflix, and companies fuelled optimism about what is expected to be the strongest earnings season in seven years.

The Dow ended Tuesday up 0.88 percent, while the rose 1.06 percent and the Nasdaq 1.78 percent.

Yet there were signs of caution in the latest BofA Merrill Lynch survey of fund mangers which found investors squirreling more funds away into cash, while cutting their equity allocation to an 18-month low.

OPTIMISM TESTED

The outlook for the global also darkened with just a net 5 percent expecting stronger growth in the next 12 months - the lowest since the voted to leave the EU in June 2016.

While the IMF on Tuesday left its global growth forecasts unchanged for 2018 and 2019, it judged medium-term risks were to the downside - citing financial vulnerabilities, geopolitical strains and tariffs.

"The global narrative has quickly shifted from synchronous global growth, upgraded growth and glimmers of inflation in early 2018 to a focus on tariffs and protectionist rhetoric," said Robert Rennie, at

"We ultimately believe that we will see a negotiated solution, but there is still a long way to go and further bouts of volatility and headline risk seem assured."

Worries about the longevity of the U.S. economic expansion were one reason the Treasury curve was at its flattest in a decade and why some interest-rate curves were starting to price in rate cuts for 2020.

The air of uncertainty was keeping currencies restrained.

The euro was stuck at $1.2370, after topping out at $1.2413 overnight, while the dollar index was barely moved at 89.538.

The dollar did nudge modestly higher on the yen to 107.25, helped by signs of progress in U.S. talks with

U.S. nominee and CIA made a secret visit to and met with North Korean leader to discuss a planned summit with Trump.

In commodity markets, gold was a fraction easier at $1,344.11 an ounce.

firmed with Brent crude futures up 32 cents to $71.90 a barrel, while U.S. crude rose 33 cents to $66.85 a barrel.

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Eric Meijer)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)