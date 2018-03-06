Global Markets: Asian shares regain some ground as trade war fears moderate

By Hideyuki Sano

TOKYO (Reuters) - Asian share regained some ground on Tuesday after U. S. faced growing pressure from political allies to pull back from and aluminium tariffs, easing investor worries about an imminent trade war.

Sentiment was also supported by receding risk aversion in with the euro gaining support from the creation of a coalition government in and the impact of Italy's inconclusive election results limited to a mild sell-off in domestic bonds and stocks.

MSCI's broadest index of shares outside rose 1.3 percent while Japan's Nikkei jumped 2.3 percent, a day after it hit a five-month low.

Korean shares have erased all the losses they had taken after Trump's announcement even though the country is seen as being among the worst affected in region by the tariffs due to its big exports to the

MSCI's broadest gauge of the world's stock markets rose 0.3 percent after having snapped a four-day losing streak on Monday with a gain of 0.7 percent.

Wall Street shares have now recouped all the losses incurred after Trump unveiled a plan to impose tariffs on and aluminium late on Thursday.

Leading Republicans, including and Kevin Brady, turned up the pressure on Trump to rethink the plan on Monday.

Some investors also saw the tariffs threats as a U. S. negotiating tactic to get a better deal on NAFTA.

Still, uncertainty remains with confusion about the timing and extent of the planned tariffs inside the Trump said on Monday he would not back down, without elaborating.

Trump was expected to finalise the planned tariffs later in the week, although some observers familiar with the process said it could occur next week.

The spectre of a trade war was not the only source of concern for the stock market.

As the global steams ahead, investors have become increasingly concerned that U. S. inflation, which has been subdued since the 2008 financial crisis, could finally pick up.

While moderate inflation generally supports equity investors, rapid inflation, or fear of it, could prompt the Federal Reserve to hike rates faster, undermining the attraction of equities.

"Given the importance of bond yields to equity valuation, equity investors are affected by potential changes in bond yields just as much as fixed-income investors," said Colin Moore, at Boston-based

"In the current environment, although inflation appears to be increasing, it's still not likely to cause 10-year yields to rise to levels that would be problematic for equities. I estimate that problematic level to be a 4 percent yield."

U. S. bond yields rose as Wall Street shares rallied. The 10-year U.

S. Treasuries yield rose back to 2.882 percent from last week's low of 2.793 percent. A break of last month's peak of 2.957 percent could trigger fresh selling in Treasuries, traders say.

In the currency market, the euro traded at $1.2352, extending its recovery from a seven-week low of $1.21545 hit on Thursday.

The euro managed to recover losses made on Monday after two anti-establishment leaders made early plays to govern following an inconclusive election where voters shunted mainstream parties to the sidelines.

As none of the three main factions had enough seats to govern alone, is expected to open formal coalition talks in April, with early elections possible if no accord is found.

"With any coalition that can be formed likely to have a right of centre bias, this ought to be bad for the euro but the German election result appears to have counterbalanced any detrimental effects. We are holding to our pre-election stance that this is not the time to be adding Italian risk," said Paul Hatfield, at Alcentra, part of BNY Mellon

The dollar fetched 106.41 yen, up 0.2 percent for the day, crawling back from its 16-month low of 105.24 touched on Friday on improved risk appetite.

The Canadian dollar hit an eight-month low of C$1.3002 per U. S. dollar as U. S. used proposed tariffs on and aluminium as a in talks to revamp NAFTA.

Crude prices held firm, underpinned by robust demand forecasts and prospects for informal contacts sought by OPEC with U. S. at a key industry meeting in this week.

U. S. Intermediate crude futures traded at $62.62 per barrel, almost flat after 2.2 percent gain on Monday.

(Additional reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Sam Holmes)

