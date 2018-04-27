Global Markets: Asian stocks rise after U.S. tech shares bounce

By Masayuki Kitano

(Reuters) - Asian shares rose on Friday after U.S. equities were buoyed by a rebound in technology stocks, while markets in Seoul were underpinned by optimism as leaders of North and held their first summit in over a decade.

MSCI's broadest index of shares outside rose 0.8 percent, but still looked set to shed 0.9 percent for the week.

European stocks are expected to open higher, according to financial spreadbetters, with Britain's seen opening 5 points up, Germany's DAX is expected to gain 57 points while France's CAC is seen rising 13 points.

South Korea's briefly rose more than 1 percent to a one-month high, helped by hopes that the summit could ease tensions over Pyongyang's nuclear weapons programme and pave the way for the to end their decades-long conflict.

South Korean equities later pared their gains to 0.8 percent, while the South Korean won rose more than 0.5 percent against the dollar in onshore trade.

"The easing of tension and the possibility of a peace treaty coming on the horizon are bullish for the won and KOSPI," said Mingze Wu, for in

"However,...it will be difficult to imagine a new bullish trend emerging just from this," Wu said.

Japan's Nikkei share average rose 0.7 percent and touched a two-month peak at one point, getting a boost as chip-related firms rallied after brisk earnings forecasts from and

The firmer tone of Asian equities came after each of Wall Street's major indexes rose 1 percent or more on Thursday, boosted by solid earnings results and a rebound in

shares jumped more than 6 percent in after-market trading after the reported a 43 percent surge in first-quarter revenue.

surged 9.1 percent on Thursday after posting an impressive earnings beat, which appeared to calm worries about the fallout from its use of consumer data.

The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield fell more than 1 basis point in to about 2.975 percent, down from a four-year high of 3.035 percent set earlier in the week.

The U.S. 10-year yield had edged lower on Thursday as buyers emerged in the wake of a sell-off fuelled by worries over growing U.S. debt issuance and rising costs.

The euro languished near a 3-1/2-month low, having taken a hit after the European Central on Thursday struck a dovish tone as it kept interest rates unchanged.

ECB acknowledged evidence of a "pull-back" from exceptional growth readings seen around the turn of the year, although the central sought to bolster expectations for a gradual withdrawal of its monetary stimulus.

The euro held steady at $1.2107. On Thursday it hit a trough of $1.20965, its lowest level since Jan. 12.

Weaker-than-expected economic data out of the euro zone has cast some doubt as to how quickly the ECB can head toward policy normalisation and weighed on the euro recently.

"The euro zone's economy doesn't seem to have the type of momentum it had last year," said Satoshi Okagawa, for in

The dollar, which has drawn strength from the recent rise in U.S. bond yields, held steady against a basket of six major currencies at 91.555. The dollar index had set a 3-1/2-month high of around 91.637 on Thursday.

The yen showed little reaction after the of kept its monetary policy steady as widely expected.

Against the yen, the dollar held steady at 109.28 yen, having backed off slightly from a 2-1/2-month peak of 109.49 yen struck on Thursday.

edged lower on Friday but Brent largely held gains from the previous session amid concerns that may face renewed sanctions, choking off supply.

Global benchmark Brent crude futures fell 0.4 percent to $74.47 a barrel, after rising 1 percent on Thursday.

(Editing by and Jacqueline Wong)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)