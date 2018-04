Global Markets: Asian stocks slip on trade woes, tech sector pain

By Swati Pandey

(Reuters) - Asian shares slipped on Tuesday amid escalating trade tensions and concerns about tech firms, although regional index declines were modest compared with those of their Wall Street counterparts as investors focused on global growth prospects.

Spreadbetters expected European stocks to open lower, with Britain's FTSE losing 0.5 percent, Germany's DAX falling 0.95 percent and France's CAC dropping 1 percent.

MSCI's broadest index of shares outside fell 0.35 percent on Tuesday, compared with losses of more than 2 percent on each of the three Wall Street indices overnight.

The U.S. dollar steadied against the safe haven yen after declining for three straight days and gold, which is often seen as a store of value during times of financial or political uncertainty, inched lower.

U.S. Treasuries saw a bit of selling too with yields on 10-year notes off two-month lows.

Meanwhile, E-Mini futures for the climbed 0.4 percent and Dow futures rose 0.2 percent.

"Markets are being supported by global growth, most indicators that have come out recently are pretty solid," said Shane Oliver, Sydney-based at

"Asian investors have looked at the noise recently and said 'well there is nothing really new in all this'," Oliver added. "Cool heads are prevailing."

Asian shares were mostly in the red, albeit off early lows.

Japan's Nikkei was down 0.8 percent, having gone as deep as 1.6 percent earlier. China's Shanghai Composite index eased 0.9 percent and the blue-chip CSI300 was off 0.7 percent.

were hit hard on Monday after U.S. attacked com over the of its deliveries through the Postal Service and promised unspecified changes.

The selling added to what has been a rough patch for this year. Facebook, and some of their peers had a woeful last quarter as investors reassessed high U.S. stock valuations in light of a cocktail of negative factors.

So called FANG stocks - Facebook, Amazon, and - have been largely responsible for a multi-year bull run in world shares, although the threat of government regulation has raised worries about their outlook.

Investors were also on the backfoot as imposed extra tariffs on 128 U.S. products, deepening a dispute between the world's two biggest economies and stoking concerns about the impact on global growth.

China's tit-for-tat tariffs hurt the U.S. dollar, although it saw some buying during early Asian trading on Tuesday to last trade at 105.93 yen, from a three-week peak of 107.01.

The dollar index was still a shade softer against a basket of currencies.

ticked higher after falling more than 3.7 percent on Monday although rising Russian output and the escalating U.S.- trade dispute still weighed.

Brent crude rose 16 cents to $67.80 a barrel. U.S. crude gained 14 cents to $63.15.

Spot gold ticked down 0.2 percent to $1,338.08 an ounce.

(Additional reporting by in Tokyo; Editing by and Sam Holmes)

