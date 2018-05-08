Global Markets: Oil hovers near 3 1/2-year peak, Asia shares up ahead of Trump announcement

By and Andrew Galbraith

TOKYO/SHANGHAI (Reuters) - prices eased slightly on Tuesday, a day after hitting 3-1/2 year highs, as investors braced for Donald Trump's decision on whether to withdraw the from the nuclear deal, a move that could disrupt global supply.

European shares are seen steady to slightly firmer after Asian shares picked up, helped by as generally upbeat earnings overcame weakness in the global market and concerns about more regulation.

Spread-betters expect Britain's FTSE to rise 0.2 percent and Germany's Dax to inch up 0.1 percent.

U.S. Intermediate (WTI) crude futures on Monday rose above $70 for the first time since November 2014, putting it more than 18 percent above this year's low touched in February.

On Tuesday, some of those were pared as traders took profit after Trump said in a tweet he would announce his decision on the nuclear deal at 1800 GMT Tuesday.

"The market has priced in the high likelihood of Trump withdrawing from the nuclear deal with If he is going to impose sanctions similar to those the U.S. had in 2012, that would likely cause a shortage in oil," said Tatsufumi Okoshi, at

Adding to market pressures, falls in Venezuelan due to problems at the country's oil company also added to the rally.

U.S. crude futures last traded at $70.11 per barrel, down 0.9 percent from Monday's settlement price.

Global Brent crude futures stood at $75.64 per barrel, down 0.7 percent, having risen as high as $76.34 on Monday.

While caution on Trump's statement kept investors edgy in early trade, helped to generate gains for Asian equities.

MSCI's broadest index of shares outside gained 0.6 percent, with rising 1.3 percent. Japan's Nikkei was 0.2 percent higher.

SOARING VALUATIONS

Some analysts cautioned that the rally in could face a short-term correction as valuations soar.

Yoshinori Shigemi, at in Tokyo, noted that have been moving higher, taking up a larger share of indices as more money flows into the exchange trade funds (ETF) market.

There is currently a "positive feedback loop", but if some sort of unforeseen negative event takes place, it "may turn into a negative feedback loop," he said.

China's blue-chip CSI300 index rose 1.3 percent after the said on Monday that U.S.- trade talks would resume next week.

On Tuesday, reported exports and imports jumped in April, beating forecasts, but the did not impact markets.

On Wall Street on Monday, the gained 0.35 percent, boosted by Apple's sixth straight day of gains.

In currency markets, the dollar broadly held firm on the prospect of solid U.S. economic growth, helped partly by Trump's tax cuts and spending, pointed to further rises in U.S. interest rates down the road.

That prompted investors to buy back dollars they had sold earlier this year on worries about Trump's protectionist trade policies.

The euro hit a four-month low of $1.1897 on Monday and last stood at $1.1930.

Against the yen, the dollar stood little changed at 108.93 yen, off its three-month high of 110.05 yen.

The combination of higher oil prices, a strong dollar and higher U.S. rates is risky for some emerging market assets as it could significantly worsen their trade balance and also encourage investors to shift funds to higher-yielding U.S. assets.

"The emerging market currencies are now playing catch up with some of the excessive losses seen in developed currencies ... Asian currencies have also fallen victim to the latest round of USD buying momentum," Jameel Ahmad, of Currency Strategy & Market Research at FXTM wrote in a note.

JPMorgan's emerging market bond index hit its lowest level in more than a year.

The Indian rupee hit a 15-month low while the Indonesian rupiah hit its lowest level since December 2015 on Tuesday.

Dhian Karyantono, at Mirae Asset Sekuritas Indonesia, said that the rupiah had weakened after weaker-than-expected first-quarter growth data.

Indonesia's grew at 5.06 percent in January-March, down from 5.19 percent in the previous quarter.

The divergence between developed and emerging markets was also visible in equity prices. Brazil's hit three-month lows on Monday, when Germany's Dax hit three-month highs and Italian shares hit 8-1/2-year highs.

