Global markets: Resource stocks rally as oil surges, bonds suffer

By Wayne Cole

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Resource stocks were on a roll in on Thursday as prices hit heights not seen since late 2014, though the potential boost to globally also pressured fixed-income assets.

futures climbed another 34 cents in early trade to $73.82 a barrel, adding to a 2.7 percent jump overnight. U.S. crude gained 30 cents to $68.77.

The surge came on a report that OPEC's new price hawk would be happy for crude to rise to $80 or even $100, a sign will seek no changes to a supply-cutting deal even though the agreement's original target is within sight.

"The Saudis and their colleagues in need higher for their fiscal positions and the Kingdom is on a bold - and costly - reform programme," said Greg McKenna, at and FX provider

"So, they might continue to squeeze the lemon while they have the chance and the hand."

The leap in combined with fears that sanctions on could hit supplies of other commodities to light a fire under the entire sector. Aluminium prices reached their highest since 2011, alumina touched an all-time peak and nickel jumped the most in 6-1/2 years. [MET/L]

Such increases, if sustained, could fuel inflationary pressures and investors hedged by selling sovereign bonds.

Yields on U.S. two-year Treasuries climbed to levels last visited in 2008 at 2.43 percent while 10-year yields jumped 6 basis points to 2.87 percent.

Resource stocks were the big winners driving Australia's main index <.AXJO> up 0.6 percent. Japan's Nikkei <.N225> gained 0.4 percent, led by a 1.8 percent rise in basic material stocks.

MSCI's broadest index of shares outside <.MIAPJ0000PUS> added 0.15 percent, while E-Mini futures for the 500 edged up 0.1 percent.

Wall Street had also seen hefty gains in the and industrial indexes, though that was offset by softness in sectors such as consumer staples and financials. [.N]

IBM's 7.5 percent drop was the biggest drag on the after the company's quarterly profit margins missed Wall Street targets.

The Dow <.DJI> ended down 0.16 percent, while the 500 <.SPX> gained 0.08 percent and the Nasdaq <.IXIC> 0.19 percent.

In currency markets, the U.S. dollar remained very much range bound with its index flat at 89.623 <.DXY>. It was a fraction firmer on the yen at 107.33 yen , but still short of recent peaks at 107.78.

The euro hovered at $1.2379 , after easing from the week's top of $1.2413.

The Canadian dollar hit a one-week low after the sounded more dovish than expected, saying it did not know when or how aggressive it would need to be on tightening in order to keep in check.

Sterling was softer at $1.4205 after a surprisingly tame reading on led the market to reconsider the likely pace of future rate rises from the

Data out on on Thursday showed annual there had slowed to just 1.1 percent in the first quarter, underlining expectations that interest rates would remain at record lows for many more months to come.

(Editing by Sam Holmes)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)