Global Markets: World stocks climb as copper rally points to strong economy

By Trevor Hunnicutt

(Reuters) - stocks edged higher on Wednesday, shrugging off faltering prices and reports of soft X demand, as a rally in copper buoyed expectations for a strong year for the in 2018.

Copper prices rocketed to multi-year highs, pushing the equity index <.MIWD00000PUS>, which tracks shares in 47 countries, up 0.22 percent. The metal, used in construction and machinery, is seen as a proxy for growth.

"The rally in copper supports expectations that 2018 is going to be a strong year for synchronized growth," said Greg McKenna, at

Copper rose 1.32 percent to $7,219 a tonne, its highest in nearly four years, on expectations of robust demand from top consumer China in 2018.

The could also be getting a boost from expectations that U.S. lawmakers will turn their attention to infrastructure spending after signing a massive tax overhaul into law last week, said Tom Stringfellow,

Shares in Asia, and the managed to advance slightly, adding to a strong calendar year of gains despite reports of lacklustre demand for Apple Inc's X, mixed U.S. economic data and a stalled recovery in prices. Trading during the holiday-shortened week was thin, with many traders and investors away ahead of

MSCI's index of shares <.MIAP00000PUS> closed 0.24 percent higher. The pan-European index <.FTEU3> ended the day up 0.03 percent. Emerging market stocks rose 0.51 percent.

Apple ultimately rose 0.02 percent, one day after shares posted their worst single-day percentage fall since Aug. 10. The drop came after Taiwan's Economic Daily cited unidentified sources as saying Apple would slash its sales forecast for its flagship phone in the current quarter.

Also weighing on stocks, failed to sustain a rally that sent it to multi-year highs a day earlier on supply concerns. U.S. crude fell 0.6 percent to $59.61 per barrel and Brent was last at $65.86, down 0.9 percent on the day. [O/R]

U.S. economic sent mixed signals. The Index registered at levels below consensus for December, while the reported pending home sales higher than economists had forecast for November.

The <.DJI> rose 28.09 points, or 0.11 percent, to 24,774.3, the <.SPX> gained 2.12 points, or 0.08 percent, to 2,682.62 and the Nasdaq added 3.09 points, or 0.04 percent, to 6,939.34.

DOLLAR DIPS, BONDS RALLY

The dollar <.DXY> fell 0.23 percent against a basket of major currencies as commodity-linked currencies gained and as traders bet improved growth would spur major central banks to begin reducing monetary stimulus in 2018.

Though stocks inched up, there was an undercurrent of nervousness in the market that pushed some investors into government bonds, pushing their yields lower.

Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 15/32 in price to yield nearly 2.413 percent, from 2.467 percent late on Tuesday.

"The buying has been strong since the early morning," said Thomas Simons, a at Jefferies in New York, as investors rebuilt positions in bonds after they under-performed earlier this month.

"Geo-political risks have notched a little higher, supporting rates markets," said Mizuho's Peter Chatwell, referring in particular to a renewal in tensions around

The announced sanctions on two North Korean officials behind their country's ballistic missile program on Tuesday after the unanimously imposed new sanctions on last week.

"The North Korean statement that U.N. sanctions are an act of war is, as tends to be the case, an exaggeration, but nevertheless, the market has no choice but to price it. Some safe-haven positioning is a natural reaction," said Chatwell.

