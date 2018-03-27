Global stocks cheered by chance of trade detente, dollar downcast

By Wayne Cole

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Asian share markets sprang higher on Tuesday as reports of behind-the-scenes talks between the and rekindled hopes that a damaging trade war could be averted, in turn sapping life from the and yen.

Taking a cue from Wall Street, Japan's Nikkei enjoyed its best day in almost three months, jumping 2.3 percent.

MSCI's broadest index of shares outside rose almost 1 percent, while blue chips added 0.9 percent.

Futures for the FTSE rose 1.2 percent and spread betters pointed to steep gains for other European bourses, while E-Mini futures for the firmed 0.3 percent.

The abrupt mood swing came amid reports Chinese and U.S. officials were busy negotiating to avert an all-out trade war.

officials are asking to cut tariffs on imported cars, allow foreign majority ownership of financial services firms and buy more U.S.-made semiconductors, said a person familiar with the discussions.

Chinese on Monday pledged to maintain trade negotiations and ease access to American businesses.

"The recent escalation may have simply been a negotiating tactic that will end in a compromise," wrote analysts at "This would be consistent with the pattern around the and is the interpretation that many market commentators are favouring."

Yet they warned it was too early to say for sure, given has had deeply held views on fair trade for decades.

YEN RETREATS

Even a whiff of a deal was enough to propel Wall Street to its best day in 2-1/2 years and deliver the Dow its third-biggest point gain ever.

The Dow jumped 2.84 percent, while the climbed 2.72 percent and the Nasdaq 3.26 percent.

The sudden bout of optimism helped offset that the and many of its Allies were expelling more than 100 Russian diplomats in retaliation for a nerve agent attack on a former Russian in Britain.

The surge in stocks dragged on the Treasury market, which faces a record $294 billion of new supply this week. Yields on 10-year Treasury notes inched up to 2.856 percent, but remained short of last week's top at 2.90 percent.

In markets the reaction was to offload both the yen and the U.S. as appetite for riskier assets revived.

"The yen is being quietly sold as risk hedges are unwound and looks particularly vulnerable on the crosses," analysts said in a note.

Short-covering against the was especially sharp as the common jumped 1.4 percent overnight to stand at 131.51 yen.

That allowed the U.S. to bounce to 105.61 yen, having been at its lowest since late 2016 at one point. Yet the U.S. ran into selling against almost everything else, with notable breaks by the and sterling.

The was up at $1.2450, after cracking the March top at $1.2446, and bulls were eyeing the peak for the year so far at $1.2556.

The broad-based softness kept the retrained against a basket of currencies at 89.063, after touching a five-week trough of 88.979.

The improved mood on trade gave a fillip to industrial commodities, with copper and iron ore bouncing, while spot gold inched up to $1,353.61 an ounce.

In oil markets, U.S. crude futures put on 29 cents to $65.84 a barrel, while Brent crude added 18 cents to $70.30 a barrel.

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by and Kim Coghill)

