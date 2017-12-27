Gold hovers below three-week high amid firm dollar

(Reuters) - prices slipped on Wednesday, after hitting a more than three-week high in the previous session, amid a firmer dollar.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot was down 0.1 percent at $1,282.31 an at 0057 GMT, after hitting its highest since Dec. 1 at $1,283.72 in the previous session.

* U.S. futures were little changed at $1,287 an

* The dollar index <.DXY>, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six major rivals, was steady at 93.283. The dollar was up 0.1 percent against the yen at 113.32 .

* Oil prices were supported around a 2-1/2-year top on Wednesday after an explosion of a Libyan crude pipeline sparked supply fears, while and copper hovered near multi-week highs, boosting commodity- and around [MKTS/GLOB]

* The announced sanctions on two North Korean officials behind their country's ballistic missile programme on Tuesday, while reiterated an offer to mediate to ease tensions between and

* is ready to act as a between and the if both parties are willing for it to play such a role, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

* Chinese industrial firms continued to ramp up production in the fourth quarter, a private survey on Wednesday showed, but growth in wages and hiring slowed in a further sign of cooling momentum in the world's second-biggest

* Japan's households spent more than expected in November while consumer ticked up and the jobless rate hit a fresh 24-year low, offering the central some hope an economic recovery will drive up to its 2 percent target.

DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT)

1500 U.S. Pending home sales Nov

(Reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)