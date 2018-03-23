Global gold prices near month's high as Trump tariffs rattle global markets

surged to a one-month high on Friday as the threat of a global trade war sent investors scrambling for safe assets.

US signed a memorandum on Thursday that could impose tariffs on up to $60 billion of imports from China, prompting to urge the to "pull back from the brink".

The tariffs have a 30-day consultation period, leaving room for compromise, but investors fear a trade war between the world's two largest economies could develop with potentially dire consequences for global growth.

Global were further rattled by Trump's appointment of as Bolton has previously advocated using military force against and

World stock markets, the US dollar and US bond yields all fell.

"Risk aversion is currently the name of the game in financial markets," said Peter Fertig,an at " are looking for safe havens."

Gold is traditionally seen as a safe place to park assets in times of uncertainty.

Dollar-denominated bullion is also helped by a weaker U.S. currency and by lower bond yields, which make non-yielding gold more attractive.

Spot gold was up 0.9 percent at $1,340.66 an ounce by 1127 GMT, having hit its highest since Feb. 20 at $1,343.06.

US gold futures for April delivery were 1 percent higher at $1,340.90 an ounce.

had risen strongly this week after the US Federal Reserve gave guidance on the pace of interest rate rises that was less aggressive than some investors had expected.

Higher interest rates push up bond yields and tend to strengthen the dollar, so a slower pace of increases to interest rates is good for

Gold was up 2.1 percent on the week, the biggest weekly gain in five weeks, and not far from a 1-1/2-year high of $1,366.07 touched in January.

In other precious metals, silver was up 0.9 percent at $16.51 an ounce, up 1.3 percent this week.

gained 0.5 percent to $951.74 an ounce and was set for a weekly gain of 1 percent.

Platinum's discount to gold on Friday hit its highest since data began in 1985. was $387 an ounce cheaper than gold, having traded at an average premium of $151 an ounce over the past 30 years.

firmed by 0.3 percent to $982.60 an ounce.