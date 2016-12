Gold steady as dollar retreats from 14-year peak

was little changed but held above last week's 10-1/2-month low on Wednesday as a retreat in the dollar from the previous session's 14-year peak prompted some buyers to hunt bargains after the metal's sharp slide from its November high.

gave up earlier gains as the greenback came off session lows against a basket of six major currencies, while stocks edged down.

The metal had been hit hard by a surge in the dollar after the November 8 US elections, and a more hawkish tone from the US after it hiked interest rates last week for only the second time in about a decade last month.

Spot was down 0.06 per cent at $1,131.11 an ounce by 2:30 pm ET (19:30 GMT), after trading as high as $1,137.12. US futures for February delivery settled down 0.04 per cent at $1,133.20 per ounce.

is getting some support from moves in the wider markets, Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch said. "The is slightly weaker and US bond yields are slightly lower as well," he said.

The Fed last week signalled three more rate increases next year. is highly sensitive to rising US interest rates, which lift the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding while boosting the dollar, in which it is priced.

"Looking ahead, we think that there is a risk that the price of might fall further in the coming months as the Fed hikes rates more aggressively in response to some of Trump's more inflationary policies," Capital Economics said in a note.

"That said, we see recovering over the medium term, as demand for inflation hedges picks up and ongoing geopolitical uncertainty ensures that safe havens remain well supported."

Hefty outflows from gold-backed exchange traded funds (ETFs) of late have been pressuring gold, HSBC said in a note.

"Declines of 300,000 ounces reported Monday night are the latest in more than a month of consecutive ETF outflows," it said. "The GLD, the world's largest ETF, has fallen 13 per cent to 26.6 million ounces since the US November elections."

Among other precious metals, was down 1.05 per cent at $657 an ounce, after touching a six-week low of $652.80. It remains the best performing precious metal this quarter, with a drop of just 9 per cent, compared with a 14 per cent drop in the price of and an 11 per cent retreat in platinum.

Spot was down 0.9 per cent at $15.93, while platinum was 0.1 per cent lower at $914.80.