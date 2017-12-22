JUST IN
Goldman Sachs to set up cryptocurrency trading desk by June-end: Report

The Wall Street bank aims to get the business running by the end of June

Reuters 

Goldman Sachs
A view of the Goldman Sachs stall on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York (Photo: Reuters)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc is setting up a trading desk to make markets in digital currencies like bitcoin, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The Wall Street bank aims to get the business running by the end of June, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

"In response to client interest in digital currencies, we are exploring how best to serve them," Goldman spokesperson Michael DuVally told Reuters, declining to confirm or deny the news report.
First Published: Fri, December 22 2017. 10:33 IST

