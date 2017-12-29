Goldman says tax legislation to decrease fourth-quarter earnings by $5 billion

-
REUTERS - Goldman Sachs Group Inc on Friday said the tax legislation will result in a decrease of about $5 billion in its fourth-quarter earnings.
Around two-thirds of the $5 billion decrease in earnings is due to repatriation tax, Goldman said in a statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. (http://bit.ly/2C8j4br)
(Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
