Govt mulls scrapping dividend tax

The government is considering scrapping a dividend distribution tax in its annual budget this month, as part of efforts to boost investor sentiment, Bloomberg Television reported on Thursday, citing unnamed sources. Indian companies are liable for additional tax on any amount distributed or paid out to shareholders. Before the introduction of the dividend distribution tax, shareholders were liable for taxes on the dividends they received. No comment was immediately available from the Finance Ministry, which is lockdown mode as it prepares to unveil on Feb 28 the first ...